Double champ Roman Kryklia says there's 'a tailored game plan' to take out Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30

Reigning two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia has already devised a fight plan for his upcoming defense of his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Lyndon Knowles in the main event of the ONE Fight Night 30 card on April 4 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia said that he and his team are always preparing a distinct ploy for each of his opponents, and now they have one for the British challenger:

"Absolutely. Every fight comes with a tailored game plan. We always build our tactics around the guy standing across from me."

This will be the Ukrainian's maiden defense of his heavyweight strap since winning it in December 2023 against Alex Roberts via second-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 17.

The 33-year-old knockout artist also has an undefeated record of 6-0 under the world's largest martial arts organization, with an outstanding five knockouts from those six outings.

Roman Kryklia aims to be active in both heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions

In another juncture of his interview with ONE Championship, the Champ Belts representative says that he doesn't see a problem with being an active fighter in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions.

According to Kryklia, Roman Kryklia is comfortable in both divisions because his natural weight is right dead smack in the middle of the limit. So, shaving off some pounds and passing hydration won't be an issue for him. He proclaimed:

"I plan to keep competing in both divisions - light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either classes."

North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

