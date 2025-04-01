“Something I’m deeply proud of” - Double champion Roman Kryklia honored to be the face of Ukraine’s striking scene

Two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia is proud to represent his country of Ukraine and its striking scene on the global stage through ONE Championship.

It was something he spoke passionately about in an interview with the promotion in the lead-up to his return to action on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion shared that he takes a lot of pride in being able to compete at a high level in the striking arts, something not many back home can truly lay down.

Roman Kryklia, 33, said:

“It’s something I’m deeply proud of. Not many Ukrainian fighters make it to the highest level in Muay Thai or kickboxing, even though both sports are popular back home.

Roman Kryklia boasts of 50 wins in his professional career, the last six coming in ONE Championship, which has seen him become a double world champion along the way.

At ONE Fight Night 30, he will defend the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title for the first time against Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom, who is making his promotional debut.

The contest is the headliner of the event, which is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia says he is comfortable competing in two weight divisions

Apart from competing in two striking arts, Roman Kryklia is also battling it out in two weight divisions, which he said he has no problem with.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the Ukrainian juggernaut said he is confident of shifting between the light heavyweight and heavyweight classes with hardly any slip-up in his game and will continue competing in both.

Kryklia said:

“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class.”

He is once again showcasing that when he plunges back into action at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this week, where apart from trying to successfully defend the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, he is also looking to extend his six-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, and 14 straight overall.

