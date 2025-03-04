Double champ Superlek reveals how he gets loose after each world title win in ONE Championship: "It's usually about three days"

Reigning two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not the type of person who celebrates his victories in a lengthy manner, as he only takes three days to pull this one off.

Superlek shared this during his most recent appearance on Nickynachat's YouTube channel for an interview, as he stated:

"It's usually about three days. And yes, during those three days, I don't do anything. I just go out have fun. Play football, just have fun."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

All of the great results speak for 'The Kicking Machine,' as he now rides an 11-fight win streak, which dates back to May 2022. During this stretch as well, he captured the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to join a company of elite athletes who captured two 26-pound golden belts.

Now, the Thai superstar is scheduled to face Nabil Anane in a rematch for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown on March 23 at ONE 172 in front of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Superlek picks Rodtang over Takeru in their upcoming megafight at ONE 172 headliner

Apart from getting the win over the 20-year-old Algerian-Thai contender, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is also looking forward to seeing the highly anticipated bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Superlek has picked 'The Iron Man' to win over 'The Natural Born Crusher' because he wants glory for fellow Thai superstar in the main event of the card, as he said during his recent interview with ONE Championship:

"This is the fight everyone wants to watch the most. For Rodtang vs. Takeru, of course I'm supporting Rodtang... Anyway, I'm supporting the Thais and I'd love to see Rodtang claim victory."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The loaded event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

