Superlek Kiatmoo9 says he’d “love to see” fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon take down Takeru Segawa in Japan

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will always be a fan of his fellow Thai fighters, and that trend will continue when ONE Championship returns to Japan this month.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will feature one of the biggest kickboxing matches of all time when Japanese legend Takeru Segawa takes on Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight super fight on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he'll always root for Rodtang and hopes to see the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion emerge victorious in one of the most hallowed grounds in martial arts.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, said:

"This is the fight everyone wants to watch the most. For Rodtang vs. Takeru, of course I'm supporting Rodtang... Anyway, I'm supporting the Thais and I'd love to see Rodtang claim victory."

Rodtang and Superlek are considered two of the greatest fighters of the current generation, and they figured in an absolute super match when they collided in Bangkok in September 2023.

Ad

Their fight was an absolute classic that saw the Bangkok crowd erupt with every strike thrown during the three-round matchup.

Although Superlek was bloodied early on, he scored a crucial knockdown in the second round which was pivotal to his stunning unanimous decision win.

More than four months after that super fight, Superlek defended his flyweight kickboxing throne against Takeru in the latter's ONE Championship debut at ONE 165 in January 2024 in Tokyo.

Ad

Much like his match against Rodtang, Superlek's unanimous decision win over Takeru reached dramatic atmosphere.

Superlek had control for much of the fight but was almost stopped when Takeru unleashed a storm of strikes in the third round of their matchup.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 heads to world title unification against Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 won't just be rooting for his old friend Rodtang at ONE 172, he'll also figure in one of the most important fights of his storied career.

Ad

'The Kicking Machine' will take on ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a world title unification match on the March 23 card.

Superlek was supposed to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 but was forced to pull out after he suffered an injury in camp.

Anane then stepped in for the fight, shocking Carrillo with a first-round stoppage to claim interim gold.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.