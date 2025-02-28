  • home icon
  Two-sport king Superlek reflects on his tough eight-fight skid at the start of Muay Thai career: "I wasn't used to the atmosphere"

Two-sport king Superlek reflects on his tough eight-fight skid at the start of Muay Thai career: "I wasn't used to the atmosphere"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:29 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 | Image credit: ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 | Image credit: ONE Championship

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 recently admitted that he had jitters competing in front of big arenas and crowds, which caused him to have an eight-fight losing streak early into his Muay Thai career.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion shed light on the matter during his most recent talk with Nickynachat's YouTube channel, where he stated:

"No, I lost all of them on points. It was probably because I wasn't used to the atmosphere yet. I wasn't familiar fighting in a big arena. So I went back to fighting in the provinces, but I lost four more fights there."
Watch Superlek's full interview here:

Even though he dropped those matches in the early part of his journey as a fighter, 'The Kicking Machine' still went on to become one of the best athletes in the world.

Apart from securing two 26-pound golden belts under the world's largest martial arts organization, Superlek also became a multiple-time Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion and was hailed as the 2012 Sports Authority of Thailand Muay Thai Fighter of the Year.

Superlek is set to face Nabil Anane in a championship rematch at ONE 172 in Japan

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is now ready to face 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane, who recently captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title, in a unification match on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card.

Superlek and Anane will run it back in front of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, as the former wants to reassert his mastery over the latter, who he previously defeated via first-round knockout in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
