"Don't let Nabil breathe" - Johan Ghazali says Superlek's aggression key to victory vs Thai-Algerian phenom at ONE 172

According to Malaysian-American youngster Johan Ghazali, Superlek Kiatmoo9's ultra-aggressive style will be his trump card against Nabil Anane when they run it back at ONE 172.

Ad

Inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, the striking geniuses meet in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown.

Ad

Trending

Having watched 'The Kicking Machine' author a sensational knockout of the Algerian-Thai youngster inside the Lumpinee Stadium a couple of years back, Johan Ghazali remains confident that his close pal can get his hand raised the very same way.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent catchup with Sportskeeda MMA, the 18-year-old noted:

"He may not be able to use his elbows much, but [he needs to] stay close and do what he did in the last fight. Stay close, keep the pressure on, keep the kicks coming, and don't let Nabil breathe."

Ad

That was exactly what the reigning two-sport, two-division world champion did back at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek shut down Anane's reach advantage by lighting him up with his trademark leg kicks, pulverizing body blows, and a massive body shot that sent the Team Mehdi Zatout star crumpling to the canvas at 2:03 of the match.

Ad

Johan Ghazali thinks Nabil Anane will be staring at defeat come ONE 172

While he has been impressed with Nabil Anane's impressive winning streak since debuting in ONE with a loss to Superlek – the Thai-Algerian enjoys a 6-0 run leading up to ONE 172 – Johan Ghazali thinks Superlek is still levels above him.

In the same exchange with Sportskeeda, he praised the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion for his magical run but remained confident that his close pal and divisional king Superlek would get his hand raised inside the Saitama Super Arena:

Ad

"Nabil is good. He's super good. He's really good. but I feel nobody can beat Superlek right now."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.