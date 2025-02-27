Takeru Segawa planning a more conservatice approach for Rodtang preparations: "I had always sought to push myself to the limit"

Takeru Segawa believes he can't be all gas and no brakes as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

'The Natural Born Crusher' goes to war against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing duel in Saitama, Japan.

Having always pushed himself to the limit in the past, the Team Vasileus athlete thinks it's about time he toned down with age catching up.

The 33-year-old former three-division K-1 champion had this to say on the intensity of his fight camp during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I had always sought to push myself to the limit in every fight camp leading up to all my fights. But, at this age, I feel that it may not be the best approach to preparing for my fight anymore."

That said, make no mistake, the Japanese warrior will put pedal to the metal once the opening bell reverberates inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena next month.

Takeru knows he has a tough assignment on hand, but his explosive combinations and usual flair should be part of his plan to rack the biggest victory of his career at the expense of 'The Iron Man.'

The world has been waiting for this moment since 'The Natural Born Crusher' joined the ONE roster in April 2023, and when the time for talking is over, fans can be sure that Takeru and Rodtang will give it their all to make this a kickboxing war for the ages.

ONE 172 will be available to fight fans for free via watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

Chatri Sityodtong is certain Takeru-Rodtang war will end early: "Somebody's going to get knocked out"

During the live broadcast of the promotion's successful return to Qatar, ONE 171, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong bared his excitement for Takeru and Rodtang's hotly anticipated showdown.

The ONE head honcho offered his thoughts on this massive super fight, and guaranteed fight fans that it will end with a highlight-reel finish for either superstar:

"Two of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers on the planet going head-to-head. Somebody's going to get knocked out in Saitama next month. 100 percent."

