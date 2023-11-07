“Double-leg immediately” - Tye Ruotolo jokingly backs away from Jonathan Haggerty’s terrifying power

ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday saw ONE Championship crown two new world champions: Tye Ruotolo and Jonathan Haggerty. Ruotolo won the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title via a unanimous decision win over Magomed Abdulkadirov. Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, won the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne by knocking out his division's MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade.

The two world champions were seen together while Jonathan Haggerty was warming up before his bout. Ruotolo got to witness 'the General' hitting the pads with full power. Needless to say, the young grappler was amazed.

Here's the video:

"Tye Ruotolo doesn’t want that smoke 😂 @jhaggerty_ @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Ruotolo was seen motioning backwards after 'The General' hit the pads with his roundhouse kicks. He then turns to the camera and said:

"I wouldn't want to be there, that's for sure, on the other end [laughs]. Double leg immediately [laughs]"

After his match with Abdulkadirov, Ruotolo was asked what's next for him. Interestingly, he mentioned wanting to transition into MMA eventually, following his brother, Kade, who will get into the sport first. The grappling twins have been seen training in Muay Thai recently and have been very transparent about their intentions of eventually moving into full-on cagefighting.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, the new two-sport world champion made it known that he has his sights set on becoming the first simultaneous three-sport world champion. The third sport is MMA.

During his post-fight interview in the ring, Jonathan Haggerty called out his opponent, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, once again. 'The General' apparently has intentions of conquering Andrade's MMA throne as well. It remains to be seen if Andrade agrees with this bout or if ONE pushes for another opponent, considering how one-sided the first bout was.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.