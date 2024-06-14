Double MMA world champion Christian Lee says fatherhood is 'the best thing' that has ever happened to him

Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee is grateful for the experience of raising his two daughters.

Since debuting in December 2015, Lee has established himself as one of the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history. The 25-year-old holds the lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles after securing knockout wins in his last two fights against Ok Rae Yoon and Kiamrian Abbasov.

Outside of fighting, 'The Warrior' has two daughters with his wife, Katie Lee. During an interview with Sportskeeda during the ONE 167 fight week, Lee had this to say about his experience being a father:

Trending

"It's great. I have my two babies and my wife here with me, for my brother's fight, and it couldn't be better. Becoming a dad is the best thing that I have ever done."

Christian Lee re-emerged in the ONE Championship spotlight during ONE 167 when he cornered his younger brother, Adrian Lee. The 18-year-old looked phenomenal in his MMA/ONE debut by securing a second-round submission against Antonio Mammarella, which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Lee's entire interview with Sportskeeda below:

Who and when is Christian Lee expected to fight next?

Christian Lee last fought in December 2022, defeating Kiamrian Abbasov by fourth-round TKO at ONE on Prime Video 4. The two-division MMA world champion hasn't fought since, as he needed time to mentally recover with his family from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee.

Lee recently revealed he's preparing to return when ONE Championship travels to North America on September 6 (ONE 168: Denver) or November 8 (ONE 170: Atlanta). The 25-year-old also voiced his interest in fighting the winner of a lightweight contender bout between Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov.

Ok vs Rasulov goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 23. The event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.