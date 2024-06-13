"I would like to be back in action" - Double champ Christian Lee targeting ONE's upcoming US cards for his return

By the time that Christian Lee hopes to step back inside the Circle, it will have been close to two years since fans last saw him compete.

The two weight world champion has made it clear that he is gearing up for a return in the near future with a specific destination in mind.

'The Warrior' was last seen at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November of 2022 where he defeated Kiamrian Abbasov to win the ONE welterweight world championship.

Following the tragic passing of his younger sister Victoria later on that year, Christian took the entire year off in 2023.

He recently returned to a ONE Championship fight week in order to corner his younger brother Adrian in his pro debut at ONE 167.

Ahead of this past weekend's big event at the Impact Arena, he gave an update on his return plans in an interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA.

Lee said that competing in Denver for ONE 168 and the promotion's return to the United States is something that certainly appeals to him:

"I would like to be back in action soon. I heard they're putting on a show in Denver, September, so I'd love to try get on that card and defend one of my belts."

Watch the full interview below:

The return of Christian Lee will be a huge moment

Christian Lee returning to defend either his lightweight or welterweight title will be a huge moment for him, his family and all the ONE Championship fans.

The promotion's upcoming event in Denver is already looking stacked but it is worth pointing out that a second US show is also in the books for later this year.

Either card would be a perfect homecoming for 'The Warrior' and you can be sure that regardless of the match-up, the fans are going to be excited to see him back at long last.

ONE 167 is available to watch back in full for free via Prime Video for US and Canadian fans with an active subscription.