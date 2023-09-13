“Double Standards” - Dillon Danis threatens Logan Paul over mention of his father’s tragic demise, triggers mixed reactions from fans

As the countdown to the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match accelerates, these two fighters have once again grabbed headlines, thanks to their fiery face-off interview.

In a recent exchange, Dillon Danis, who's faced criticism for his role in the pre-fight hype, targeted Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, drawing attention for his relentless Twitter posts. This even led to Agdal securing a temporary restraining order against Danis.

However, the tables turned when Logan Paul got his chance to confront Danis during the interview. He mentioned Danis' late father, who passed away recently, remarking on the downturn in his life:

"Your life is going downhill ever since you got kicked out of Marcelo's gym. You turned to alcohol, trying to drown everything out, your dad passed away, you lost friends."

This reference to a deeply personal loss elicited a strong response from Danis, who retaliated by warning Paul not to bring up such sensitive topics:

"Talk about that, see what happens. You say you're not a scumbag and talk about my dad passing."

This exchange has ignited mixed reactions among fans. Some feel that Logan Paul went too far and hoped for his defeat in the fight:

"Logan Paul went way too far. Hope he loses this fight. That’s insane"

Others argue that both fighters made personal digs, and it's part of the fight game:

"Personally I’m in the same position as Dillon with the dad passing thing. It irks me too. But he asked for it. Went for logan where it hurts so he’s going right back at Dillon where it hurts. Fair play, Dillon brought this on himself"

Another wrote:

"You're just making excuses for him. Neither were relevant. If you are gonna make personal digs towards someone important to the person, but irrelevant to the fight. Expect it back. "It's the fight game" remember 😐"

As the tension escalates between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, the anticipation for their six-round bout continues to build. This match is set to be a marquee event, with Paul’s former rival, KSI, taking on Tommy Fury in the main event, making this a night of high-stakes, high-drama boxing entertainment.

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight date and venue

As the highly anticipated bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis inches closer, here are the essential details:

Date and Location:

Date: October 14, 2023 (US and UK), October 15 (India and Australia).

Location: AO Arena in Manchester, England.

This much-anticipated showdown will be hosted by the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and marks another exciting collaboration between Misfits Boxing and DAZN.