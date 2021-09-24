Dr. David Abbasi explains what 'advantage' Conor McGregor will have with the titanium rod in his shin bone

According to Dr. David Abbasi, Conor McGregor is less likely to re-injure his tibia now than ever before. Dr. Abbasi is an orthopedic sports surgeon and MMA ringside physician.

Chael Sonnen reached out to Dr. Abbasi when he came across a question during his latest YouTube video. Sonnen was asked whether the insertion of a titanium rod in Conor McGregor's shin would prove advantageous inside the octagon.

Dr. Abbasi took to his own YouTube channel to answer the question. He said:

"Basically, it's two-fold. The answer is part yes and part no."

The doctor then reviewed Conor McGregor's injury and subsequent surgery. He went on to help his viewers understand how the titanium rod in McGregor's shin works.

Conor McGregor snapped his tibia and fibula towards the end of the first round of his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He was rushed to the hospital, where he immediately underwent surgery.

According to Dr. Abbasi, McGregor's fibula was plated with plates and screws. The titanium rod went into the tibia to provide reinforcement. The doctors gained access to the knee and inserted the rod into the tibia through a small hole. The rod is present inside the tibia itself, running from knee-down to provide support and reinforcement.

Speaking about its advantages and disadvantages, Dr. Abbasi said:

"From an offensive perspective, Conor, once he is able to recover from this, if he is to kick an opponent, if his shin is to slam, let's say e is doing a calf kick against and opponent. Remember that the titanum rod is on the inside of the tibia. So, what is that opponent ging to be feeling? He's going to be still feeling the shin. The titanium rod is on the inside of the bone. So when Conor is going to be kicking other opponents himself, he is not going to have any advantage whatsoever."

The titanium rod in Conor McGregor's shin may provide him with a defensive edge

Although Dr. Abbasi ruled out chances of the titanium rod proving to be advantageous for the Irishman offensively, he did point out a defensive advantage.

Dr. David Abbasi said:

"Would his leg be as likely to break as it did the first time? The answer to that would actually be 'no', because it is, again, reinforced on the inside by titanuim rod."

Dr. Abbasi explained that the titanium rod provides great stability and balance for Conor McGregor.

