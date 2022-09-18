Dr. David Abbasi explains how ringside doctors excellently stitched up Gregory Rodrigues' gnarly cut within minutes after UFC Vegas 60

Gregory Rodrigues was involved in a brutal fight with knockout artist Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 60. Njokuani drilled 'RoboCop' with a devastating knee that opened up a nasty cut between his eyebrows.

In the aftermath of the fight, physician Dr. David Abbasi weighed in on the nature of the injury and explained how doctors expertly stitched up Gregory Rodrigues' nasty cut soon after the fight concluded.

Dr. Abbasi, who regularly breaks down sports injuries on his social media channel, stated that a deep layer of absorbable Vicryl stitch has to be used given the severity of the cut. As for the skin, he explained that a non-absorbable Nylon stitch is generally used. Here's what the orthopedic surgeon wrote on Twitter:

"My Goodness a Nasty Cut! After fights as Ringside Doctors we sew these up backstage. For this cut, with its depth/severity- they will likely use deep layer absorbable Vicryl stitch to oppose deep soft tissues. And for skin usually use a non absorbable Nylon stitch. #ufcvegas60"

Check out Dr. Abbasi's tweet below:

Gregory Rodrigues receives extra $50K for his efforts at UFC Vegas 60

Gregory Rodrigues battled through adversity and worked his way to a wild second-round stoppage victory after an exciting duel. Both men earned 'Fight of the Night' honors for their thrilling war.

Gregory Rodrigues won $50k on Saturday [Image via @ufc on Instagram]

With the performance, 'RoboCop' picked up his second straight finish inside the octagon. Prior to his latest win, the Brazilian stopped Julian Marquez with a vicious first-round knockout in June.

Meanwhile, Njokuani was handed his first loss under the promotional banner. 'Chidi Bang Bang' was riding a four-fight stoppage win streak in the bout and was well on his way to another strong finish before getting stopped in the second round of their co-main event clash.

Two other bonuses at UFC Vegas 60 went to Joe Pyfer and Damon Jackson. Both fighters picked up first-round TKO finishes in their respective bouts.

Pyfer, who made his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 60, ended Alen Amedovski's night in less than four minutes to take home the 'Performance of the Night' bonus on his birthday. Jackson, meanwhile, stopped Pat Sabatini in just 69 seconds for this fourth consecutive win.

