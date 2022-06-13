"A short circuit of the brain" - Dr. David Abbasi shares medical breakdown of Joanna Jedrzejczyk's KO loss on Chael Sonnen's request

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was knocked out cold from a spinning back fist by Zhang Weili in their rematch at UFC 275 this past weekend.

Following the bout, Chael Sonnen requested physician Dr. David Abbasi to break down the vicious KO to understand the nature of the injury and the doctor complied.

Dr. Abbasi, who regularly breaks down sports injuries on his YouTube channel, uploaded a video to analyze what went wrong during the matchup and caused the knockout.

The orthopedic surgeon explained that it's the sudden impact on the inside of the brain that ultimately causes a short-circuit in the area, leading to the knockout. Here's what Dr. Abbasi said:

"What happens is she ends up catching her with like, the side of her forearm. So her head is in one position and the brain is within the enclosed head out, when she gets hit on the right side of her cheek or on the back side of her head, you see her entire body stationary and her head completely changes position. When the head gets knocked in that position, her brain instantaneously was still in that same position, gets slammed on the right side of inside of her head, and then eventually catches up."

Dr. Abbasi added:

"What causes the knockout with that kind of stuff is that on the inside of our brain are chemicals which allow electrical activity. When you have that sudden impact on the inside of the brain, too many chemicals can get released or these neurotransmitters have his electrical activity [which] basically causes a short circuit of the brain and the result of which is a knockout."

Watch Dr. David Abbasi break down Joanna Jedrzejczyk's UFC 275 knockout below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts round one win for Zhang Weili against Carla Esparza

It took less than two rounds for Zhang Weili to dispatch Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their recent clash at UFC 275. However, the Polish fighter believes that it will only take one for the Chinese star to dethone reigning 115-pound champion Carla Esparza.

Speaking to the media at the UFC 275 post-fight press-conference, the 34-year-old explained Weili's strength and ground game will play a factor in a win over 'Cookie Monster':

"First round for Weili Zhang, you know?! She's so strong. Yeah, first round. She really surprised me with her strength, you know, the ground. Because we know she's a striker but she was very strong on the ground. Very beautiful work. Very beautiful work. So it's going to be an interesting fight but I truly believe that Weili is going to be becoming the champ."

Catch Jedrzejczyk's full interaction with the media at the UFC 275 post-fight presser below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was handed her second straight defeat by Zhang Weili this past weekend. Following the loss, the 34-year-old laid her gloves on the octagon floor and announced retirement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far