"Drake gotta be PLOTTIN" - MMA pros drop their best Super Bowl memes and tweets on Kendrick Lamar's half-time diss track gig and Eagles bashing Chiefs

The Super Bowl was packed with action on and off the field, and MMA pros had plenty to say about it. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a commanding 40-22 victory at the eighth Super Bowl played in the Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Some pros couldn't help but joke about conspiracy theories, suggesting Taylor Swift bought the Eagles a championship because of her Pennsylvania roots. Others, like Ariel Helwani, felt the Eagles’ win was well-earned after the heartbreak of Super Bowl 57. Helwani took to X and wrote:

"Congrats Eagles fans. Well deserved. SB 57 was a gut punch. Y’all earned it. I am happy for you. I hate schadenfreude but good riddance Chiefs. You won enough. Please leave us all alone now and forever thank you so much XO."

Paul Felder, a longtime Eagles fan, was thrilled to watch his team win a Super Bowl for the first time in years:

"I was traveling back from a ufc show in Brazil 7 years ago. I finally get the watch the @Eagles win one start to finish."

Hip-hop star Drake took some major heat during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. Many in the MMA community saw the performance as a brutal end to the longstanding Kendrick-Drake feud, with some saying the Canadian rapper should just take the loss and move on:

"Drake just take the L and move on. As a fan, this was a nail in the coffin with that battle. There is no coming back ever. Just make great music and leave KDOT alone #SuperBowl"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pros react to Super Bowl LIX and halftime show. [Screenshots courtesy: Accounts on X]

As for the game, the Eagles dominated the Chiefs, winning 40-22. Jalen Hurts led his team to victory, while the defense line made life miserable for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs attempted a late comeback, but it wasn’t enough to stop Philadelphia from claiming Super Bowl LIX.

Jon Jones takes on American healthcare in Super Bowl-like commercial

Jon Jones used his Super Bowl commercial to highlight flaws in the American healthcare system. Partnering with "Power to the Patients," he called out hospitals and insurers for hiding real prices and overcharging patients.

The advertisement is set at a press conference where Jones, instead of announcing a fight, declares his opponent as the American healthcare system. He describes the issue as personal and vows to fight for victims of price manipulation.

Check out the video below:

