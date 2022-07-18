"Your job's on the line" - Drakkar Klose blames lack of fighter union for poor UFC judging, ready to "beat up the judges" for accountability 

UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose believes a fighter union is the only way to improve the UFC's judging amid another contentious split-decision loss.

Klose is the husband of UFC strawweight Cortney Casey. Casey narrowly lost out via split-decision to Antonina Shevchenko earlier this month, a decision Klose firmly believes was wrong.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, the 34-year-old believes it's only a matter of time before a fighter has an altercation with a judge and admitted it's tough when a fighter's job may be in the hands of someone else.

"I don't know how it's gonna change, there's no fighter union. It's not like fighters have any say in it [picking the judges], the commissions does. What they need is a fighter or someone to go upto these judges and bother them a little bit.

If I have to be the first person to go out there and beat up the judges, I'll be that person... If we're gonna have a judging system, we might aswell get a flat rate because it shouldn't be a win bonus... Your jobs on the line, it sucks."

Corney Casey was upset with her decision loss but took to Twitter to express her disappointment at another controversial decision on the card:

On the same night as Cortney Casey's loss, lightweight Michael Johnson fought in a Fight of the Night bout against Jamie Mullarkey. Johnson also lost via a controversial split decision that left some fans feeling unhappy.

Drakkar Klose eyeing move to PFL after UFC contract ends

A veteran of the lightweight division, Drakkar Klose appears to be closing the chapter on his UFC career. Klose made his UFC debut in 2017, fighting eight times for the organization (6-2).

The 34-year-old has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, with a reported bout against Rafa Garcia agreed for later this year.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda's James Lynch, the American admitted that he may seek to join the Professional Fighters League (PFL) due to the extravagant bonuses earned there.

"It does. It does. You know what I mean?! You know, getting a chance to fight for a million dollars, unlike UFC. Like [Tony] Ferguson, you know, he won so many, really never got a title shot. You know, over there you can fight for a million dollars and make extra money, so."

Drakkar Klose's last UFC appearance was in April earlier this year. Klose defeated Brandon Jenkins via TKO and earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus. Should the 34-year-old leave the UFC and sign for the PFL, he'll join former UFC 155lb champion Anthony Pettis.

