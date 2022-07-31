"Are you the guy with the Michigan tattoo?" - Drakkar Klose reveals what made him call out Tony Ferguson

After his win at UFC 277, UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose called out veteran Tony Ferguson for a fight to find out who was truly the "King of Michigan."

In a backstage interview with Laura Sanko, Klose revealed the reasoning behind his callout. The 34-year-old said that an interaction with 'El Cucuy' a few years ago gave him the motivation to challenge the former interim champion to a fight.

"I do want Tony. It's a funny story, like, it was after my fight in Anaheim. He was like, 'Oh, are you the guy with the Michigan tattoo?' I'm like, 'Dude, you know who the f**k I am. Don't try to play it off.' So, I'm going to fight him and make him remember my name.

Klose took on Rafa Garcia in the prelims of UFC 277. The fight was a closely contested affair, but Klose managed to pull off the victory in the end via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of the Michigan native.

Could Tony Ferguson be past his prime?

Tony Ferguson is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC — 'El Cucuy' has been unable to secure a win in his last four fights. In his last outing, Ferguson suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Prior to his current losing streak, Ferguson was dominating the lightweight division. 'El Cucuy' had won 12 fights in a row as a 155-pounder, including victories over fighters like Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Edson Barboza and Rafael dos Anjos.

However, at 38 years of age, Ferguson is likely past his prime, and it will keep getting more and more difficult for him to compete with high-level fighters in the lightweight shark tank.

A step down in the level of competition would be ideal for 'El Cucuy' in his next fight. A bout with Drakkar Klose could prove to be exactly that.

