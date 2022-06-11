Belal Muhammad feels "bad" for Draymond Green in light of recent controversy

Draymond Green recently gained some much-needed sympathy from Belal Muhammad after his struggles on the court. Green plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA and has been the talking point of the NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics.

In Game 2 of the Finals, Draymond Green was almost ejected from the game after a skirmish with Jaylen Brown. He was lucky not to be sent off the court as some fans and analysts believe he should have been.

In Game 3, things wouldn't get much better for Green. The Golden State Warriors player fouled out and had another bad performance in general.

This poor form prompted sympathy from UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who posted this on his social media:

"Kinda feel bad for draymond lol"

Muhammad is a fan of basketball and even invited NBA legend LeBron James on to his podcast. After a fan tried to mock the UFC fighter on Twitter, suggesting that James didn't know who Muhammad was, the welterweight replied:

"I told him hit my line because he has my number..hater"

Green is also under the spotlight for his podcast and potential information he might be giving to other teams. The Draymond Green Show gives fans an opportunity to hear the player's thoughts about his performances and the games he's playing in.

However, it's been suggested that rival scouts are listening to the podcast in order to gain insight. The Boston Celtics (and the Dallas Mavericks before them) could likely be listening to the podcast to help prepare for their next matches.

Green probably didn't gain too much comfort from Muhammad's post on Twitter. However, at least the NBA star had somebody on his side during his recent controversies.

When Conor McGregor and Draymond Green clashed heads on Instagram

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is no stranger to picking fights inside and outside the octagon. In 2017, the Irishman posted an image of himself wearing a No.23 Golden State Warriors jersey, which is the same number Draymond Green wears.

This happened ahead of McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which prompted Green to show support for Mayweather on social media.

The post has since been removed. However, the argument was well documented in the mainstream media. Some outlets even wondered if McGregor's "trolling" went too far.

Watch Sports Illustrated discuss the Instagram beef here:

Green commented on McGregor's Instagram post, saying:

"We rocking with Floyd bro not you ... take that off bruh."

This predictably gained a response from the 'Notorious' UFC star:

"That's C.J Watson mate. I don't know who the f*** you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school."

The Instagram comments from both athletes [Image courtesy of SBnation.com]

The hostility has since died down between the two athletes. However, McGregor may not have much sympathy for Green's recent struggles on the court after the NBA player was backing Mayweather in their boxing match.

