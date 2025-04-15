Dream scenario involving Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett proposed by Hall of Famer following UFC 314

Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett are in enviable positions within the lightweight hierarchy, with Daniel Cormier offering up thoughts on what could be next for both combatants.

After finishing Michael Chandler via TKO in the UFC 314 co-main event, Pimblett has never been closer to the UFC lightweight title than he is right now.

That strap is currently held by Islam Makhachev, and the next steps for both of these fighters are moves that the mixed martial arts community will no doubt be intrigued by. While speaking on a recent episode of Good Guy/ Bad Guy with co-host Chael Sonnen, Cormier discussed the ideal next step for 'The Baddy.'

"You clearly have a guy that has it. You clearly have a guy that could potentially bring in money. Sean O'Malley, everybody was talking about he has only fought easy fights. Sometimes you got to kind of maneuver the athlete to the peak. I don't know that Paddy needs that but I'm being smart here, as an organization. I do get him one of the big names."

'DC' added:

"I get him Justin [Gaethje], Dustin [Poirier]. I don't think Dustin will be around. I think Dustin was kind of trying to tell us it's almost done. He won't be around past July or whenever he's gonna fight. But Justin Gaethje would be great. Arman Tsarukyan is not gonna fight him. I would try to fight him in there with Charles Oliveira."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Paddy Pimblett below (11:33):

Islam Makhachev's next steps in the eyes of Daniel Cormier

Islam Makhachev is also someone that Daniel Cormier touched upon in the above video. When discussing what could await the 33-year-old UFC kingpin of 155 pounds for his next octagon assignment, Cormier said:

"Islam Makhachev would be a nightmare of a matchup for just about anyone. Time is your friend with Paddy Pimblett because if Belal Muhammad does not get the job done, Islam says he's going up, right. The moment Islam's gone, put him [Pimblett] in a title fight."

He added:

"Whoever he's fighting, put him in a title fight. I'm not saying Paddy Pimblett cannot fight and beat Islam. I'm saying if there's anyone in that weight class that's a real life problem, it's the champ." [ starts at 12:32]

Even Makhachev's coach wouldn't mind seeing Pimblett jump right up to face his pupil for the UFC lightweight belt.

