“It fits me very well” - ‘Dreamchaser’ Niclas Larsen fulfills his dream by joining ONE Championship

Niclas Larsen has aimed to be part of ONE Championship for quite some time, and he will finally fulfill that goal on Friday, June 3rd. ‘Dreamchaser’ will make his ONE Championship debut against Tawanchai PK.Saenchai in the main event of ONE 158.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Larsen revealed that he has worked to earn this opportunity, and achieving it gives justice to his nickname.

“I couldn’t see a better place to be than in ONE Championship. So I’ve been working a lot to come in and show that I belong in the greatest promotion in the world. I’ve been dreaming of this, and my nickname is also the ‘Dreamchaser,’ so it fits me very well that all that is happening.”

Of course, there’s an added pressure to perform well for Larsen in order to leave a good first impression. He added:

“I feel some sort of pressure. But I also feel that now I’ve been in the game for quite a while, the pressure just brings out the best of me. When I meet a strong, very good, experienced, talented guy, it also brings the best out of me. So the pressure is turning into excitement. I’m more focused and more motivated. I’m more inspired.”

Niclas Larsen and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will fight for a world title opportunity

Niclas Larsen will have a golden opportunity in his first bout at ONE Championship when he takes on Tawanchai PK.Saenchai at ONE 158.

Their featherweight matchup will be a world title eliminator, with the winner earning the right to challenge Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Larsen is one of the most exciting fighters in GLORY Kickboxing, and will have an opportunity to showcase what he’s all about in his ONE Championship debut. He is known for his explosive techniques and pouring his heart out in every fight.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai has competed in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions through his three bouts in the promotion. He defeated the top contender in the bantamweight division, Saemapetch Fairtex, in his most recent outing earlier this year. Despite the huge win, he has decided to make the permanent move to featherweight to unleash his full power.

