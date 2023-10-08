Drew Dober carves his name in UFC lightweight record books with TKO win over Ricky Glenn

UFC lightweight Drew Dober carved a niche for himself in the UFC record book with a win over Rick Glenn at UFC Vegas 80. Dober knocked down Glenn with a vicious straight left in round 1 and followed up with ground-and-pound shots to secure a TKO win. He now holds the record for most T/KO wins (nine) in the UFC lightweight division.

Dober suffered the first T/KO loss of his career in 12 years against Matt Frevola at UFC 288 in May 2023. It brought his three-fight finishing streak to a screeching halt and Dober had the task to get back to winning ways this weekend. He bounced back with an impressive knockout of Rick Glenn.

Before the UFC Vegas 80 win, Dober was tied for the record of most T/KO wins in the lightweight division with former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at eight. However, he has now left ‘Diamond’ behind to take the undisputed top spot.

Drew Dober is a few more wins away from claiming another UFC record

Drew Dober is now inching closer to the record for most T/KO wins in all of UFC. The record is currently held by heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, who has 14 wins by T/KO in his UFC career so far. Dober has a lot of time left in the sport and may very well catch up with Lewis in the time to come.