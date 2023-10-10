Drew Dober hopes to "create a story" with Dustin Poirier in dream UFC fight, calls him a "living legend"

Drew Dober was able to get back in the win column at UFC Fight Night 229 with a first-round TKO against Ricky Glenn. The unranked lightweight recently revealed that he hopes to face Dustin Poirier, claiming that he is a big fan of 'The Diamond'.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Dober was asked if the No.3-ranked lightweight would be his opponent if the UFC gave him the opportunity to face anyone he'd like, responding:

"Yeah, that would be so incredible because style wise, dude, that guy is a monster. He's a living legend. The dude is like a champ without a belt."

He continued:

"The guy is incredible and I'm such a fan so being able to stand across the octagon from him and enjoy and living 25 minutes - because it will be a main event - it's like that's what I want. I want to be sweaty, bloody, tired, getting punched up by Poirier and then finding my punches and creating a story with him."

Check out Drew Dober's comments on Dustin Poirier below:

While Dober would love the opportunity to face Poirier, he will likely need to go on a winning streak to do so. Poirier is currently the No.3-ranked lightweight and has claimed that, despite his loss to Justin Gaethje, he is looking to make another run at the title. Beating an unranked opponent would not bring him any closer to that goal, while a loss could derail his title plans altogether.

Drew Dober claims he wants to fight anyone, suggests Michael Chandler as opponent

Following his first-round TKO victory over Ricky Glenn, Drew Dober revealed that he is open to any opponent. He did, however, suggest a tune-up bout against Michael Chandler. Speaking at the UFC Fight Night 229 post-fight press conference, Dober was asked if he'd like to fight at UFC 296 in December, responding:

"I'm totally down for that. I keep on thinking about if Chandler wants a 5'9 southpaw to get him warmed up for McGregor, I'm always available. I don't really call names out. I give suggestions of fights that would be cool, but if you asked me who do I want to fight, there's a list out there in the top ten. 1, 2, 3, 4, I'll fight anybody, anywhere, I don't care."

Check out Drew Dober's comments below:

Dober added that every time he has entered the rankings, he has fought a fighter ranked below him. He claimed that he is looking to fight as often as possible.