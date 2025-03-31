Drew Dober keeps it 100% real while sharing first statement after loss to Manuel Torres: “Well, that sucked”

Drew Dober issued a statement following his brutal knockout loss to Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City on March 29.

The night didn't go as planned for Dober, as he was dropped by a perfectly timed right hand from Torres in under two minutes of the fight. As the American desperately clung to ‘El Loco’s' leg, the Mexican followed up with a brutal hammer fist to the head, which went unanswered, leading to the stoppage of the bout.

However, the stoppage sparked heavy criticism of referee Mike Beltran for allowing Dober to take unnecessary blows. Following the loss, Dober praised Torres' striking, writing on X:

“Well, that sucked. A beautifully timed one two by Manuel Torres. There's not much to go off of other than, unfortunately, stepping in front of the rear hand of a long power puncher.”

Check out Drew Dober’s X post below:

This loss marked Dober's third consecutive defeat in the promotion. In his last five fights, Dober has managed to secure just one victory, which came in October 2023 against Ricky Glenn.

Manuel Torres addresses the late stoppage controversy in Drew Dober's fight at UFC Mexico City

At the UFC Mexico City post-event press conference, Manuel Torres was asked about the controversial late stoppage in his fight against Drew Dober.

Torres emphasized that he continued attacking because the referee had not stopped the fight and noted that Dober was already out. However, he also acknowledged the challenges referees face in making split-second decisions.

“If you look at the replay, watching the referee, like, I’m making a lot of damage to my opponent, but he didn’t stop the fight, so I’m a professional, so I keep doing it. But yeah, of course I feel that my opponent, he was a little down even before the stoppage.”

He continued:l

“Just in certain positions, that can happen. In this one, of course, Drew Dober was looking down, so for the referee it was hard to watch if he was out or no. But yeah, I think that they could work a little bit on that kind of thing, but he was just in a really specific position.”

Check out Manuel Torres’ comments below (11:38):

