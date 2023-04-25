Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola betting line: Who are the oddsmakers favoring

The highly-anticipated lightweight fight is set to take place between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola at the upcoming UFC 288 event in Newark, N.J. on May 6th. Fans are eagerly awaiting this clash between the two talented fighters as they prepare to showcase their skills in the octagon.

Drew Dober is on a roll with three consecutive victories, each of which was secured through knockouts. He has been dominant in his last fights, defeating opponents such as Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves, and Bobby Green.

Matt Frevola is also enjoying a two-fight win streak, earning back-to-back finishes against Ottman Azaitar and Genaro Valdez. Both fighters are eager to extend their streaks and climb the ranks in the lightweight division, making their upcoming bout at UFC 288 all the more exciting.

According to BestFightOdds, Dober is currently the favorite to win the upcoming UFC fight against Matt Frevola. The odds ratio stands at -210, meaning that those who bet on Dober will need to risk $210 to potentially win $100.

Conversely, 'The StreamRolla' is considered the underdog with +180 odds to win. This implies that bettors who place a wager of $100 on Frevola stand to potentially earn a profit of $180 if he manages to pull off an upset victory over Dober.

Betway, another prominent betting book, also lists Drew Dober as the favorite with -225 odds to win against Matt Frevola, who is considered the underdog with +163 odds to win. This means that bettors who place a wager of $225 on Dober would potentially earn a profit of $100, while those who bet $100 on Frevola could potentially earn a profit of $163 if he manages to win the fight.

One of the most fascinating wagers is the draw, which carries odds of +5000. This means that a $100 bet on a draw may result in a $5000 profit if the bout ends in a draw, which is an uncommon occurrence in the UFC.

Drew Dober backs Michael Chandler over Conor McGregor in their impending clash

Drew Dober recently spoke with MiddeEasy about the highly anticipated battle between the two top-tier fighters in the UFC, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, at the TUF season finale.

With the battle looming on the horizon, Dober anticipated that 'Iron' would win:

"My prediction -- As of now, I have Michael Chandler winning. Not winning spectacularly; I don't think it's going to be like, you know, a big thing. But I just don't think the decisions of Conor McGregor is going to complement his fighting style."

Check out the entire interview below:

