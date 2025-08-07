Dricus du Plessis addresses potential Reinier de Ridder fight, makes bold statement about there being "no relationships in a fight"

Dricus du Plessis recently offered his thoughts on a potential matchup with Reinier de Ridder. The reigning middleweight champion expressed no hesitation about facing the Dutch fighter, who is on an impressive run in the UFC.Many top contenders in the 185-pound weight class, such as Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, and de Ridder, are waiting for a title opportunity. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, du Plessis stated that Imavov could be next in line for the UFC gold if he defeats Borralho at UFC Paris on Sep. 2. However, if the Brazilian emerges victorious, du Plessis suggested that a title eliminator bout against 'RDR' would make sense:''I honestly think that if Caio Borralho beats Nassourdine Imavov, they are gonna make him and Reinier de Ridder fight for number one contender. If Imamov beats Caio, they're gonna give him the title shot because it's time.''When asked if facing de Ridder would be an issue, given their past training history, du Plessis responded:''No, not at all. I would fight my brother for my title if I have to. And I would try to kill him, I promise you that. And he's my best friend. No. When we get in there, there are no friends. There are no relationships in a fight.''Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:Du Plessis is scheduled to make his third middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. He is aiming to hand Chimaev his first professional defeat.Meanwhile, de Ridder is on a four-fight win streak inside the octagon, the most recent being a hard fought split decision victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi last month.Reinier de Ridder previews the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319Reinier de Ridder, who has trained with both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in the past, shared his opinion on their title fight later this month at UFC 319.In an interview with MMA Fighting earlier this year, the No. 5-ranked middleweight contender favored du Plessis to prevail:''I’ve trained with both of them. I’d say especially in a five round fight, Khamzat is most likely going to come out guns blazing again, shoot right away but Dricus is not that easy to take down..Because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat...I’m going with Dricus but Khamzat would be cool, too, if it gets it. But I think Dricus has a good chance.''Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (11:34):