Could Dricus du Plessis move to light heavyweight after potential Khamzat Chimaev win at UFC 319? Exploring the possibilities

Dricus du Plessis has the biggest challenge of his career in front of him. On August 16, he defends his middleweight title against unbeaten challenger Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319.

Chimaev is a wrecking ball with a suffocating grappling game and dangerous power. If du Plessis can walk through that storm, the attention could shift beyond 185 pounds, with many already linking his name to light heavyweight. Let's explore the possibility:

Could Dricus du Plessis move to light heavyweight after potential win against Khamzat Chimaev?

The conversation around Dricus du Plessis moving up has been brewing for a while. His coach, Morne Visser, openly suggested a matchup with former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the past. Visser made it clear they would prefer the fight at 205 pounds and not at middleweight.

Du Plessis has already cleared out a good chunk of the middleweight elite. He finished Robert Whittaker, beat Sean Strickland, and submitted Israel Adesanya. What’s left at 185 is mostly repetition or rising contenders who are still building their resumes. Light heavyweight brings a new cast and appeal to him.

Physically, Dricus du Plessis looks capable of making the jump. At 6'1", one with a thick frame, he walks heavy and has never looked undersized. Fans often point to his brute strength and chin as tools that could carry over well at 205.

He is 23-2 as a pro, 9-0 in the UFC, and has shown he can strike, wrestle, and finish fights in multiple ways. He lands over six significant strikes per minute, over two takedowns per fight, and has a track record of finishing fights both standing and on the ground.

Still, moving up comes with new risks. Light heavyweights are heavier hitters and more naturally built for that division. What works at 185 may not be enough at 205. The margin for error shrinks against bigger, stronger men with sharper tools.

Conclusion: Dricus du Plessis could move up in weight class

None of this will matter if Dricus du Plessis stumbles at UFC 319. Khamzat Chimaev is not the type of fighter you look past. His style is pressure-heavy and built to smother. He has broken fighters quickly and violently.

If Du Plessis beats him, it would strengthen his grip on the middleweight crown and also give him leverage to call his shot. A victory over someone as hyped and dangerous as Chimaev would be the biggest on his resume.

That could be the catalyst that triggers the move to light heavyweight. The UFC loves the idea of a double champ, and du Plessis may have the perfect combination of skills, momentum, and timing to take that leap.

