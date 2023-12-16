Dricus Du Plessis angers Sean Strickland, UFC fighters react to Jake Paul's KO win, Marlon Vera criticises Sean O'Malley's marriage: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Dricus Du Plessis' comments regarding Sean Strickland as well as the reaction to Jake Paul's latest boxing victory. Also, Marlon 'Chito' Vera fires a shot at Sean O'Malley's open marriage.

#3. Dricus Du Plessis' abusive father jibe gets under Sean Strickland's skin

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is widely considered one of the most controversial and outspoken fighters on the roster.

'Tarzan' on more than one occasion has managed to get into his opponents' heads with his trash talk, however Du Plessis flipped the script this week by touching a nerve of Strickland's.

At the UFC's seasonal press conference, Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland traded verbal blows ahead of their bout for the middleweight title at UFC 297 in January. During their exchange, 'Stillknocks' made a reference to Strickland's father. He said:

"Bro, why are you so angry? You think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn't have sh*t on me. I'm going to show you what it's like to get beaten. Every childhood memory you have is going to come back."

The middleweight champ was visibly angered by the comments and responded:

"I will take your f**king soul, you understand me? You f**king pu**y... Yeah, you did hit a nerve, you f**king bi**h."

Watch the interaction here.

#2. UFC fighters react to Jake Paul's KO win over Andre August

Jake Paul earned his eighth professional boxing victory on Friday night when he stopped Andre August in the first round in stunning fashion.

'The Problem Child' sealed the win with under 30 seconds remaining in the first round, catching August with a perfectly timed uppercut that dropped him to the canvas.

Following his victory, members of the combat sports community congratulated Paul on the win. Francis Ngannou wrote:

"The kid’s got skills congrats on an amazing performance @jakepaul @PFLMMA"

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley added:

"👀🔥🔥🔥"

Check out more reactions here.

#1. Marlon Vera fires shots at Sean O'Malley's open marriage

Marlon Vera recently fired shots at Sean O'Malley by comparing him to controversial influencer Adam22.

'Chito' and O'Malley are set to settle their rivalry at UFC 299 in March 2024. The pair have been at war with one another since 2020, when Vera handed 'Sugar' his sole career loss thanks to a leg kick that compromised O'Malley's leg.

With the pair set to fight once again, they came face-to-face this week as they took part in the UFC's seasonal press conference. It was during the presser that 'Chito' opted to get under Sean O'Malley's skin by making a dig at his open marriage, comparing him to adult performer and YouTuber Adam22.

Adam22 went viral earlier this year for allowing his wife to film an adult video with another male performer. Marlon Vera said:

"That guy's f**king re**rded, I don't f**king know. I'm going to be ready. I'm going to fight him. Look at this guy, man, he's the next Adam 22."

Catch Vera's comments here.