“He's the next Adam22” - Marlon Vera takes personal jibe at UFC champion Sean O’Malley’s ‘open marriage’

Bantamweight contender Marlon Vera recently fired some verbal shots at Sean O'Malley and compared the UFC bantamweight champion to controversial social media influencer Adam 22.

It's no secret that there's no love lost between 'Chito' and O'Malley. The two have been bitter rivals since the 31-year-old handed 'Suga' his sole career loss at UFC 252 in August 2020. During the fight, Vera knocked out the American in the first round, with one of the Ecuadorian fighter's early calf kicks hitting a nerve, causing the Montana native to lose mobility and balance.

The bantamweight champion is now set to face Marlon Vera in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 299 in March 2024. Ahead of the fight, the two fighters have intensified their social media attacks on each other and recently came face-to-face at the UFC's seasonal press conference.

During the presser, 'Chito' joked about O'Malley's non-monogamous marriage and compared the 135-pound king to Adam22. For context, Adam22 is an adult performer-turned-YouTuber who went viral for allowing his wife to shoot an explicit video with another performer. 'Chito' said:

"That guy's f**king re**rded, I don't f**king know. I'm going to be ready. I'm going to fight him. Look at this guy, man, he's the next Adam 22."

Uriah Faber on the Sean O'Malley vs. Maron Vera rematch at UFC 299

Former UFC star Uriah Faber recently shared his thoughts on the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera bantamweight title rematch at UFC 299. 'The California Kid' backed the Montana native to redeem his sole career loss.

As mentioned, the first fight between O'Malley and Vera ended with the Ecuadorian knocking out 'Suga' in the first round. However, considering that O'Malley unexpectedly lost his mobility and balance after his peroneal nerve got struck, many believe that 'Chito' got lucky and his knockout victory was a fluke.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Uriah Faber recalled the UFC bantamweight champion getting unlucky during his fight against Marlon Vera. He said:

"'Chito' is very tough, obviously has finishing power, and has been able to do it late in fights, even coming from behind quite often. But for O'Malley, I think the last fight was kind of a little bit flukish... Some weird stuff happened with the ankle. I think it's going to be a different fight this time. I think O'Malley gets it done."

