Dricus du Plessis assesses tougher matchup between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, previews matchup with UFC middleweight champion 

In the second half of 2023, Dricus du Plessis was linked to two of the UFC middleweight division's most recent champions, Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Now, he is scheduled to face 'Strickland for the divisional strap at UFC 297. But who does the South African phenom regard as the tougher foe?

During an interview with Submission Radio, Dricus du Plessis was asked that very same question. According to the South African, he believes that the difference in physical strength and grappling skill between him and Israel Adesanya would have made it a more favorable matchup for him.

'Stillknocks' said:

"The Izzy fight is a fight where I honestly believe that I would have grabbed him and I would have manhandled him, to be honest. I think I would have gotten, even in a clinch, I know he has good takedown defense, but I don't think people understand the difference between myself and Israel Adesanya."

Unfortunately, the bout with Israel Adesanya, which would have been one of the most personal grudge matches in recent history, never took place. Adesanya's original opponent for the UFC 293 headliner was supposed to be du Plessis, who engaged in a heated face-off with 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 290 after defeating Robert Whittaker.

The matchup never came to fruition, as du Plessis had sustained an injury from his Whittaker bout, which rendered him unable to make the quick turnaround for a UFC 293 showdown with Adesanya, which would have been the South African's fourth fight in nine months.

Now, with Adesanya committed to a long sabbatical from the sport, the matchup is unlikely to take place any time soon, whether or not Dricus du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Dricus du Plessis' middleweight win streak

While he has been dismissed for the majority of his UFC run, Dricus du Plessis is a tremendously effective fighter who is currently at the helm of an eight-fight win streak, which consists of six UFC wins and a victory in the EFC and KSW apiece. He most recently TKO'd Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

In doing so, he became the only other middleweight fighter besides Israel Adesanya to beat Robert Whittaker, a former champion who is widely regarded as one of the division's best fighters. He also finished former top-flight 185-pounder Derek Brunson and one-time UFC title challenger Darren Till.