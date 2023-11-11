"He did beat me and I think that should earn something” - Robert Whittaker glad that win over him earned Dricus Du Plessis a title shot 

Robert Whittaker faced surging middleweight Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 in July.

'The Reaper' was expected to dismantle 'Stillknocks' without trouble, but fans around the world were stunned when Du Plessis TKO'd the former champion in Round 2.

Following the fight, Dricus Du Plessis shared a heated face-off in the octagon with then-champion Israel Adesanya. The tense moment appeared to have all but set-up a clash between them, and UFC 293 looked to be the likely destination.

But 'Stillknocks' was forced to withdraw from the potential clash, and Sean Strickland faced Adesanya at UFC 293 instead. Strickland's stunning victory saw a shake up in the middleweight division, and there appeared to be a chance that Du Plessis could face Strickland for the title.

But UFC CEO Dana White's statement that the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman would face 'Tarzan' next meant that 'Stillknocks' was out of the title picture.

However, Chimaev picked up an injury during his clash with Usman, ruling him out of contention.

Dricus Du Plessis will now get his chance to fight for the middleweight title after White announced that he would face Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January, 2024.

Robert Whittaker has now shared this thoughts on the recent announcement, saying this:

"To hear Dricus getting the title shot with Sean, I think it's fair. 'Cause he wasn't in a lot of the talks for the next title shot with Sean, and where did that leave him? Props to him, he did beat me, and I think that earns something."

Watch the video below from 1:48:

Dricus Du Plessis left confused by Israel Adesanya's break from MMA

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have shared beef stemming from the South African's comments about wanting to become the "first African champion".

They appeared likely to face-off at some point this year, but following Adesanya's recent loss to Sean Strickland, 'The Last Stylebender' announced that he would be taking an extended break from MMA.

'Stillknocks' has now shared his thoughts on the former champion's decision, and whilst he admitted his confusion at the announcement's timing, he has not lost interest in a clash with Adesanya.

During a recent interview, Dricus Du Plessis said this:

"The fact that he made that announcement quite a long while after the loss... it's weird. It's definitely some sort of publicity stunt. I mean, he says 2027, in 2027 he's gonna be like 38 or 39. That makes no sense. But whatever he decides to do, that's on him. Like I said, I would like to fight him when the opportunity arises, when it makes sense."

Watch the video below (0:25):