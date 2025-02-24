Dricus du Plessis brings out his savage side, gives Brendan Allen reality check for comments about resume after latter's statement on UFC Seattle loss

Dricus du Plessis retaliated against Brendan Allen after the American's defeat at the UFC Seattle, suggesting that the feud between the two is unlikely to end anytime soon. This was in reaction to what Allen had said about the reigning champion before his fight.

Allen fought Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout at UFC Seattle, which took place this past weekend at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. During a media day event ahead of the fight, the 29-year-old made fun of du Plessis for taking on opponents who aren't particularly driven at the moment, even if they are well-known in the organization.

Allen's bout with Hernandez went the distance as 'Fluffy' secured a unanimous decision victory after a hard-fought three rounds. Following his loss, 'All In' took to social media and issued a post-fight statement, writing:

''Just aint the guy i thought i was. Hats off to @ilovebamf, love the guy through the sh*t this sport brings. Who knows whats next. Thanks to my team and those who stuck with me''

Du Plessis didn't miss the opportunity to hit back at Allen, as he took a dig under the 29-year-old's post, writing:

''I don’t know what’s next either but I can most certainly tell what ain’t next for a very long time.''

Screenshot of Dricus du Plessis' comment under Brendan Allen's Instagram post

Allen was on an impressive seven-fight win streak before losing to top contender Nassourdine Imavov via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 243. The defeat against Hernandez makes it back-to-back losses in his last two fights.

Meanwhile, du Plessis, who previously mocked Allen following his loss to Imavov, recently made his second title defense by defeating Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 earlier this month.

Michael 'Venom' Page shares his thoughts on a potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup

Following his dominant win against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis is expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in a highly anticipated contest later this year.

In a recent appearance on the Overdogs podcast, Michael 'Venom' Page spoke to Mike Perry and gave his take on the potential showdown. According to Page, Chimaev must defeat du Plessis early or the undefeated contender will have difficulty if the fight progresses to the championship rounds.

He said:

''If you look at some of the fights nowadays—Merab, Dricus—these guys have the muscular endurance to be fighting at like seven the whole fight...So, if you don't kill him and get him out of there in the first or second round, then you're going to have a problem for the rest of the fight.”

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (36:40):

