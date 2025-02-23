UFC Seattle: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez: Full video highlights

UFC middleweights Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez went toe-to-toe in a three-round clash at UFC Seattle. The fight graced the co-main event slot of the card which took place on Feb. 22 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Hernandez walked into the fight with an impressive six-fight win streak that included victories over Michel Pereira, Roman Kopylov, and Edmen Shahbazyan. Allen, on the other hand, suffered a unanimous decision loss against Nassourdine Imavov in his last outing in September 2024.

The fight started on an interesting note as both fighters engaged in a grappling back-and-forth in the opening round of the fight.

The grappling exchanges between the two fighters continued throughout the fight.

The contest lasted all three rounds and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Hernandez. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in 'Fluffy's' favor.

