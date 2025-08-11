Dricus du Plessis brutally trolls Belal Muhammad during hilarious interview segment: "More people hate him than know him"

Dricus du Plessis recently took a playful jab at Belal Muhammad, claiming the former welterweight champion remains unknown to many MMA fans worldwide. The two have exchanged words in the past and could meet in a potential matchup if Muhammad decides to move up to middleweight.
Ahead of his 185-pound title defense against Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, du Plessis spoke to Shak MMA and took aim at Muhammad. When asked about the chances of the 37-year-old mentioning him during fight week, the reigning champion replied:
''Well, 9.5. That's about the same amount of people that knows who he is. But I'm going to go more. I'm going to go over. More people hate him than know him. I can tell you that in his own city.''
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (12:20):
Earlier this year, Muhammad was ready to leave the 170-pound division to allow his close friend Islam Makhachev to pursue his dream of becoming a two-division champion. He hinted at a potential move to middleweight, calling it the easiest weight class in the UFC, and took several jabs at du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland in the process. However, Muhammad's remarks didn't sit well with 'Stillknocks,' who slammed the Chicago-native in a phone conversation with Ariel Helwani earlier this year.
Muhammad eventually lost his welterweight throne to emerging contender Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, du Plessis is coming off a successful middleweight title defense in a rematch against Strickland at UFC 312.
Belal Muhammad envisions Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus du Plessis
In a YouTube video earlier this month, Belal Muhammad offered his thoughts on the upcoming middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.
Muhammad believes Chimaev can display his striking abilities and dethrone du Plessis:
''I think Dricus has a chin. He has cardio. He has awkward style. He has toughness, but I think Chimaev is a lot cleaner if he keeps his standing. I think he'll be able to keep that pace the whole five rounds and even hurt him. He showed a lot of his power and he's shown that he's working hard. He's only getting stronger at 185, showing his body is forming out. So, I do think he could do it dominantly...I think [Chimaev] wins. I hope he wins. Dricus, you suck.'' [0:38]