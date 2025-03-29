Dricus du Plessis claps back at Shara Magomedov for discrediting his championship reign and siding with Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis appeared quite displeased as Shara Magomedov stated his desire to see the South African fighter's downfall. This comes while Magomedov shares his thoughts on a potential fight between du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC middleweight championship.

A popular MMA page on X, Championship Rounds, highlighted Magomedov's statement from a recent interview with Sport24. During that, 'Bullet' hinted at his disappointment with du Plessis' reign as the 185-pound champion. Consequently, he backed fellow Russian fighter 'Borz' to dethrone 'Stillknocks' by saying:

"I will be very happy if du Plessis loses his belt. I don't understand how he managed to get this belt...Chimaev has the data to defeat Dricus. I hope that nothing will stop him from coming out in the best shape and demonstrating his level. Maybe it's stupid to say, but du Plessis seems to be lucky."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below (via @champRDS on X):

This quickly caught the attention of the UFC middleweight champion, who didn't shy away from giving an unhinged reply to Magomedov's comments. In addition to resharing comments berating the Russian fighter, du Plessis also took a sly dig at Magomedov's eye condition, noting that he can see with only one eye. He said:

"Somebody get my guy some eye drop"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' reply below:

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis doesn't see any potential threats coming from Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off an impressive performance in his last fight, beating Robert Whittaker by submission with a face crank in the first round.

In the aftermath of that fight, 'Borz' arguably established a reputation as a formidable opponent. However, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis holds a completely different opinion.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Stillknocks' dismissed Chimaev's strengths by saying:

"People think of Khamzat as this boogeyman. That's a fact. I don't. I don't see that. For me, I only see one thing, and that's the potential to do good to my legacy."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (19:37):

