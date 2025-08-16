Dricus du Plessis' coach explains how 'Stillknocks' showed "dominance" over Khamzat Chimaev during UFC 319 faceoff

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, believes the middleweight champion already won the mental battle against Khamzat Chimaev during the UFC 319 pre-fight press conference face-offs.Speaking to Submission Radio during fight week, the CIT Performance Institute head honcho proclaimed that his pupil's mannerisms during the face-off were those that showcased his domination over his opponent.Providing a detailed analysis and clarifying his perspective, Visser pointed out that 'Stillknocks' had his hands towering over Chimaev's when the pair faced off, demonstrating a mental edge.Furthermore, he accused 'Borz' of launching into a verbal tirade only after feeling a sense of security once Dana White stepped in to separate the pair:&quot;Khamzat has got his hands close to his chest, and Dricus has his hands over Khamzat's arms. Not a lot of people look at that, but that shows dominance. If you look at that face-off, you know, when there are two guys fighting in the street and one guy gets pulled away and his buddies kind of save him. Dana came in between, and he pushed them apart, and only then Khamzat made a big noise.&quot;Visser added:&quot;Why wasn't he so arrogant when he was standing right in front of Dricus? That's just weird for me. That just shows a little bit of weakness. If you want to be tough, be tough in front of the guy. Don't walk away and then shout stupid things.&quot;Check out Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser's comments below: UFC 319 is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. As per the current betting lines, Chimaev is a -265 favorite over du Plessis (+215 underdog) for the matchup.Dricus du Plessis' coach calls Khamzat Chimaev one-dimensionalWhile many consider Khamzat Chimaev as UFC's middleweight bogeyman, Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, doesn't seem to view the Chencen-born Emirati as a credible threat to his fighter.In one of the UFC 319 countdown episodes, Visser downplayed 'Borz's' MMA skill set, labeling him a &quot;one-dimensional&quot; fighter who overly relied on his wrestling to get the job done:&quot;You can't think you're going to beat my guy coming in with one thing, that wrestling. That guy [Chimaev] is one-dimensional. Have you seen his standup? I won't even give me a pro-license for his s**t standup. He doesn't present any problem for us. We are the problem.&quot;