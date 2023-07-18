Dricus du Plessis’ coach hits out at ‘idiot’ Ariel Helwani for using race to hype up UFC title fight against Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis' coach Morne Visser sounded off on the promotion for the upcoming middleweight championship bout against Israel Adesanya and appeared to target journalist Ariel Helwani in his statement.

Visser took to Instagram and expressed his frustration with race being used to hype up the bout against Adesanya. He mentioned that fans should approach the fight with an open mind rather than being influenced by The MMA Hour host.

He wrote:

"Don't get brain washed fn nobody's like Helwani the "butt licker". As all white and black South Africans we don't even talk about the past. We work towards the future, getting involved into something you don't even understand and baiting it out for your own little glory "FU" !!!" [@coachmornevisser - Instagram]

Du Plessis' coach warned fans to not immediately get on the bandwagon as it pertains to those using race as a marketing tactic. He mentioned that he is confident that 'Stillknocks' will make 'Izzy' pay for his trash talk when they meet in the octagon and concluded by once again targeting Helwani, writing:

"Izzy said a lot of dum things (always the sign of someone who already lost it in his head) so he will get his hiding come fight night. Like we have proven fight after fight, we don't give up !!!...So please let MMA be the victor here not some bullsh*t like the bud licker is trying to make it out to be." [@coachmornevisser - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Helwani will respond to Du Plessis's coach as he has continued to target The MMA Hour host when addressing the Adesanya fight.

Dricus du Plessis addresses Israel Adesanya's post-fight interaction

Dricus du Plessis put Israel Adesanya on blast following their post-fight interaction at UFC 290.

During his post-fight press conference, 'Stillknocks' was asked about the exchange with the reigning middleweight champion. He mentioned that 'Izzy' was being unprofessional, saying:

"It's usually the contender that goes into the cage, right? So even he sees me as the champion already so he already knows I'm the champion. And now that he's seeing me in that cage, he knows what a force I am in there. He could feel the energy and I could feel how insignificant he is to me when we get into that cage." [2:07 - 2:27]