Dricus du Plessis' coach rejects an immediate rematch against Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 319 debacle: "Absolutely not" 

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, has rejected the idea of an immediate rematch with Khamzat Chimaev after his fighter lost the middleweight title to the wrestling maestro at UFC 319.

Talking to Submission Radio following the pay-per-view, the South African's coach admitted that he and his pupil have a lot to improve on after the recent setback. On the topic of a potential rematch, Visser said:

"I've been asked, 'Do you want to do him a rematch?' I said, 'Absolutely not'. Obviously, we'd like to fight him very soon again, but there is no way I'll take the rematch with us being a little bit behind in our Russian style of wrestling. That is what it is, nothing else. He just knows how to control you on the floor."

As the CIT Performance Institute head honcho sees it, Anthony Hernandez, Reinier de Ridder, or the winner of Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will be next in line for the title. Meanwhile, Visser aims to resolve the chink in du Plessis' wrestling:

"In the meantime, we've got to fix our sh*t asap, and I know what to do. I know exactly what to do and where to do it. It's a big change, we're going to have to do a big move to fix things."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' coach's comments below (4:06):

At UFC 319, 'Borz' used his vastly superior grappling to keep his opponent down on the canvas for the majority of the fight, where he peppered him with punches and threatened submissions.

The five-round domination earned the Chechen-born Emirati a 50-44 win across the judges' score cards.

Dricus du Plessis' coach rejects non-title fight idea

While Dricus du Plessis' coach is wary of immediately taking on Khamzat Chimaev after a disastrous UFC 319 campaign, he also is not entertaining non-title matchups for his pupil.

During the same interview, Morne Visser shot down calls for a potential clash against Reinier de Ridder, claiming he would much rather take the time to fix 'Stillknocks'' wrestling deficiencies and return stronger against Chimaev:

"Instead of spending time preparing for going to another fight camp to prepare for RDR [de Ridder], I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we've got, and then go into a camp. So, I won't just take a fight because fights are available. I want to fix this problem, because we're going to face Khamzat [again] and I want to destroy him this time."

