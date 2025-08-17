UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Full video highlights

Dricus du Plessis made his octagon return for his third middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. The ninth pay-per-view card of the year took place on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.Du Plessis proved his critics wrong by securing an impressive unanimous decision win over former champion Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 earlier this year. The South African was confident in his abilities as he was aiming to hand Chimaev the first defeat of his professional career.Meanwhile, in his most recent outing at UFC 308, 'Borz' defeated Robert Whittaker by submitting him with a face crank in the opening round. The Chechen-born fighter broke Whittaker's jaw in the process.Check out 'Stillknocks' making his way to the octagon:Check out Khamzat Chimaev's walkout below:Chimaev immediately secured a takedown and spent the majority of the first round on top of du Plessis.The second round began much like the first, with Chimaev securing another takedown on du Plessis. However, the South African displayed his resilience and managed to endure through the opening 10 minutes.Notably, in the fourth round, referee Marc Goddard separated the fighters and restarted the action from the center after Chimaev had too much control from the top position.With just 25 seconds left in the fight, du Plessis almost secured a rear-naked choke. However, Chimaev survived the final round. After five rounds of complete domination, Chimaev was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 50-44 in his favor.Check out the fight outcome below:Chimaev improved his undefeated record to 15-0, with 529 significant strikes against du Plessis, who only managed to land 45.