Dricus du Plessis’ coach slammed by UFC legend for blaming referee after loss to Khamzat Chimaev: “Get that guy away from the mic” 

A former UFC fighter recently expressed his displeasure with Dricus du Plessis' coach's remarks against the referee in charge following his defeat to Khamzat Chimaev. He chastised the individual for making up excuses.Earlier this month, du Plessis made his octagon return to defend his middleweight throne for the third time against Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago. The South African was dominated for the majority of the fight by Chimaev, who captured the belt by displaying his wrestling prowess.However, du Plessis' head coach Morne Visser believes referee Marc Goddard should have done more to restart the fight from the center, which the Brit did twice in the entire 25 minutes. Visser's comments didn't sit well with former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra, who bashed him in a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered. Red Corner MMA shared Serra's remarks on X, which said:''It's never a good point when Dricus' coach starts doing interviews and saying, 'ah, the ref should have stood him up.' It's like, dude, what are you talking about? That's what you're saying. Get that guy away from a mic. What are you doing? Don't say that. The ref, it was really the ref's fault...That's my, my point. like, he's really blaming the ref cause of the lack of action. That was the worst. That's not a good sign.''Check out Matt Serra's comments below:While many in the MMA world praised Chimaev's dominance, several fans found his performance dull, claiming he was unable to inflict any significant damage from the top position.As for du Plessis, Visser intends to improve their game plan and return stronger to reclaim their title from Chimaev.What did Dricus du Plessis' coach say about the referee Marc Goddard?In an interview with Submission Radio earlier this month, Dricus du Plessis' coach Morne Visser offered his thoughts on Marc Goddard, who was in charge of 'Stillknocks's' title fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319:''I think we could have done a lot better, but I also think the ref should have done better. You know what it’s like when you lose or something doesn’t go your way, you always wanna blame somebody else. But I do think the ref should have made that fight a lot more live or a little bit more live...[Chimaev] just knows how to control you on the floor...keeping the fight on the floor and making sure that the ref doesn’t stand it up. That’s all he did. Nothing else. We had more submission attempts and almost success. And, obviously, the stand up, we dominated him.”