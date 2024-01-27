Dricus du Plessis discloses Sean Strickland's post-fight comments, Conor McGregor drops UFC 300 hint and Chael Sonnen reacts to Kayla Harrison's 'test cut'.

Find out more details in today's (Jan. 27) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Dricus du Plessis discloses post-fight conversation with Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis captured the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in their headliner clash at UFC 297.

The pair fought a gruelling back-and-forth contest that went the distance as neither man was able to finish the other. The fight was close, evidenced by the scorecards, but 'Stillknocks' edged 'Tarzan' in a split-decision victory (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

Following the result, there has been a debate amongst fans and MMA personalities about whether or not Strickland should have won the fight. du Plessis has refuted those claims, however, by revealing Strickland told him inside the cage that the result was fair. He said:

“He came to me in the cage and this is – I think this is the first in public I’ll say this – he came to me in the cage directly after the fight, before they announced me as the new champion. And I went to him and I shook his hand and I said. ‘You are a warrior, well done, [it] was a great fight’. And he said, ‘You definitely beat me.’ He said that to me. He said to me, ‘You deserve it, you won that fight. You beat me.'"

Catch du Plessis' comments here (15:48):

#2. Conor McGregor drops big UFC 300 hint

Conor McGregor has made headlines by dropping an exciting hint about potentially fighting on April 13's UFC 300 card.

The Irishman has been touted to return to the octagon and face Michael Chandler for a number of months, with many fans expecting their bout to take place at UFC 300. Dana White played down those rumors, however, and regularly stated the Irishman wouldn't be headlining the show.

Fans then settled for the fact they would have to wait longer for a 'Notorious' return, and McGregor himself stated he would instead be facing Chandler in June during International Fight Week.

Now, fan speculation is once again in overdrive following McGregor's latest tweet regarding UFC 300. He tweeted:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

Expand Tweet

#3. Chael Sonnen reacts to Kayla Harrison's test cut ahead of UFC 300

Chael Sonnen has been left perplexed by the news that Kayla Harrison has done a test cut to bantamweight ahead of her debut against Holly Holm.

Dana White announced last week that Harrison had signed with the organization and would be making her debut at 135lbs. against 'The Preacher's Daughter'.

There had been some concern for Harrison, as she has typically fought at lighweight throughout her career, and previously stated that even a cut down to 145lbs. has been a struggle.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen issued his take on the news and admitted it was "strange". He said:

"Test cut. Kayla Harrison. So what in the hell does that mean? Now, there's not very many things in life, there's not very many sports, and I only know of one profession. It happens to be this one, where if you try to put somebody on a scale before you let them go to work and you don't end up in a federal courtroom. I mean this is a very weird thing none of you could relate to."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (0:05):