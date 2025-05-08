Dricus du Plessis finds unwavering ally in South African minister amid UFC push

Dricus du Plessis' victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 saw him become the first South African to win a UFC title, an historic moment for the country. His victory has seen a rise in MMA in South Africa. As such, the promotion has begun working on trying to hold an event in the 'Rainbow Nation', with the country's Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie recently sharing his support for Du Plessis' desire to bring the UFC to South Africa.

However, there are several major hang-ups revolving around the UFC's potential event in South Africa. The promotion's CEO, Dana White, has made it clear that he wants to host events in arenas that have roofs rather than in open-top stadiums.

Whilst South Africa has several closed-top arenas, the seating capacity does not match what a stadium, such as Greenpoint Stadium in Cape Town, would be able to host. Alongside that, UFC tickets are immensely costly, something that du Plessis discussed during his recent appearance on The Sias du Plessis Show.

He said:

"The UFC wants to do this, the logistical part is just a lot harder than most people would think."

Footage of 'Stillknocks' discussing the obstacles in the way of bringing the UFC was posted to X by McKenzie, who wrote the following caption:

"This is absolutely the truth, we propsed a stadium but that was not approved. @UFC is truly going out of their way to make a fight in Africa possible. We are at the stage where we're speaking to sponsors to subsidise tickets. Thanks champ @Dricusduplessis"

Check out Gayton McKenzie's message and Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis shares exciting update on his next fight

Dricus du Plessis is the king of the middleweight division, most recently defending his belt for a second time when he faced Sean Strickland at UFC 312. The South African is expected to face surging contender Khamzat Chimaev next, and he recently shared an update on his next fight.

During du Plessis' recent appearance on The Sias Du Plessis Show, he said:

"We have a date. But we have potential of two dates. I already agree to both. A lot of people are saying, 'Is it this year?' Yes, 100%. It's not far away. It's not that far away. The announcement will be made soon."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (53:11):

