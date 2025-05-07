Dricus du Plessis gets 100% real about his "problem" with Bo Nickal: "This is not wrestling"

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about the issue he has with Bo Nickal and shared his honest feelings about how the latter conducts himself. He noted that Nickal's latest loss was a valuable lesson on where he truly is at in his career.

ufc-des-moines-reinier-de-ridder-vs-bo-nickal-live-round-by-round-updates" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Nickal suffered his first career loss last Saturday at UFC Des Moines, where he was on the receiving end of a second-round TKO to Reinier de Ridder.

During his latest appearance on The Sias du Plessis Show, du Plessis expressed his displeasure with Nickal's criticism of other competitors in the division despite his resume of opponents. The reigning middleweight champion mentioned that the 29-year-old had an eye-opening experience against de Ridder and noted that he posed no threat aside from wrestling:

"What I do have a problem with was [Nickal] was talking about people who has done what he has never done. He became a three-time NCAA champion if I'm not mistaken. Well, I mean, this is not wrestling... and he found out the hard way. I think he thought he was going to walk through [de Ridder]... Once he had him down, what was he going to do? Just hold him down... His wrestling is incredible, but once again, we are not wrestlers, we are MMA fighters."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (32:01):

Dricus du Plessis says Bo Nickal was handed a reality check at UFC Des Moines

Dricus du Plessis also opined that Bo Nickal was humbled with his first career loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

During the aforementioned appearance, du Plessis mentioned that Nickal was handed a lesson on why he shouldn't criticize other competitors' skill sets or losses:

"[Nickal] has fought nobodies in terms of being able to talk and then going and saying, 'The championship fight was sh*t. These guys can't wrestle'... Humble pie does wonderful things for a man and I think he got served full pies. It was satisfying to watch because you can't just disrespect the people who've done what you wish you could do." [34:18]

Check out Championship Rounds' post featuring a clip of Dricus du Plessis handing Bo Nickal a harsh reality check below:

