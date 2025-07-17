Dricus du Plessis hilariously trolls Khamzat Chimaev's photo expression with selfie: "Just need a little more work on the beard"

Dricus du Plessis is set to defend the middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. Ahead of the fight, du Plessis poked fun at Chimaev's expressions in a photo.

'Borz' has been sharing several training images on his social media accounts. In response to a fan's comment on one of Chimaev's posts, 'Stillknocks' replied with a photo of himself imitating Chimaev's expression. Along with the picture, he also wrote:

"Same, same, just need a little more work on the beard."

Shortly after, the netizen further poked fun at du Plessis by editing his picture to add beards like Chimaev's and asking him never to grow a beard. In response, the UFC middleweight champion clapped back, writing:

"I won’t, I’m good looking looking remember."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' reply below:

Caio Borralho previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Since becoming the UFC middleweight champion in January 2024, Dricus du Plessis has successfully defended his title twice, defeating Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. For his third title defense, he will face Khamzat Chimaev, who has an undefeated record of 14-0 in MMA.

In an interview with Submission Radio, fellow UFC middleweight Caio Borralho offered his insights on the upcoming matchup between 'Stillknocks' and Chimaev, saying:

"Actually, right now is hard to bet against [du Plessis] because he always shut my mouth, you know. I always bet against him... but it's hard to bet against Khamzat. It's just going to be how prepare to the Khamzat style, that is not a wrestling style. It's a different thing... So, [du Plessis] needs to be well prepared not against a wrestler but against this Khamzat style.''

He added:

"And I don't know if he's going to be ready for that. Like, I feel that this fight can be as fast as the Whittaker fight. I think this fight can be really, really fast... If Dricus take one and a half rounds or two rounds maybe, Khamzat will be fatigue and then the fight is going to get better."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (12:54):

