Dricus du Plessis issues crushing five-word response to Ian Garry’s “amateur fight” jibe after UFC 297 win

Dricus du Plessis and Ian Garry are exchanging some words following the former winning UFC gold.

On the heels of besting Sean Strickland on the scorecards to become the company's 185-pound titleholder at UFC 297, DDP has been faced with a whole host of supporters as well as detractors.

This extends to both fans and fellow fighters alike as surging UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has had a say on the first UFC pay-per-view main event of 2024.

In a post via @mma.pros.picks on Instagram, Garry said:

"I feel like I'm watching two amateurs fights. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire."

Sharing a screenshot of this graphic with his own text added on for his personal IG story, Du Plessis stated:

"Don't worry you never will."

Check out the screenshot of Dricus du Plessis' reply via the X post below:

Dricus du Plessis: Holding gold in EFC, KSW, and UFC

Dricus du Plessis is no stranger to holding gold and has, in fact, been a titleholder in every promotion he has ever competed for.

Du Plessis got his first taste of gold by defeating Martin van Staden via guillotine choke in the third round. This win saw the now-30-year-old capture the EFC Worldwide vacant welterweight title at EFC Worldwide 50 in June 2016.

Then, a move to 185 pounds with the organization proved fruitful as Du Plessis again won via guillotine choke 90 seconds into round one. This win garnered the EFC Worldwide middleweight hardware for the native of South Africa at EFC Worldwide 62 in August 2017.

Du Plessis then ventured outside of his regional area to capture a significant strap in Poland.

Roberto Soldić was finished with strikes in the second stanza at KSW 43, with 'Stillknocks' claiming the KSW Welterweight Championship in April 2018. Though he dropped the gold to Soldic in an immediate rematch, Du Plessis had a swan song outing with both KSW and EFC Worldwide before then embarking on his UFC journey in the octagon.

Du Plessis had his most recent title win against Sean Strickland by way of a split decision at UFC 297 on Jan. 20. That victory saw DDP assume the position of middleweight champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.