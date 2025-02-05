Dricus du Plessis makes admission about Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312 rematch, vows to correct "biggest shock" from first fight

Dricus du Plessis isn't looking past Sean Strickland as their UFC 312 title bout draws near. In fact, he is determined to erase all doubts regarding his past win over Strickland from UFC 297, which was the most competitive bout of du Plessis' octagon run thus far.

The South African said as much in a recent sitdown with UFC 312 media day reporters, expressing his surprise over the fact that his past win over Strickland was ruled a split decision.

According to du Plessis, the verdict does not reflect how the fight transpired in his eyes:

"For me, that fight, the split decision was the biggest shock for me. I didn't think it was a split decision. It was the biggest shock of the whole thing. But, it was a great fight, it was a war."

While he had previously expressed an interest in defending his title against Khamzat Chimaev, the South African star was ultimately pleased with facing Strickland in a rematch:

"I am very happy that they made this fight. I was asking for this fight, up until the Khamzat thing [beating Robert Whittaker] happened. Then I would have preferred that fight. But I'm really happy this fight's happening, because now I can go and say, 'We're going to settle this.' We're going to put this thing to bed because all the stupid fans that believe he won that fight, I can just go out and put this behind me."

Still, du Plessis was complimentary of Strickland, hailing him as a great fighter. He even admitted that 'Tarzan' is the second-best middleweight in the world:

"I think Sean Strickland is the best middleweight in the world right now, behind myself, and he deserves to be here."

Now, du Plessis will have his chance to prove his doubters wrong and defeat Strickland in more decisive fashion. Many, though, expect the bout to be a difficult one for both men.

Dricus du Plessis has finished everyone else in the UFC

Sean Strickland remains the only opponent to fight Dricus du Plessis and escape a finish. In fact, he gave as good as he got in their UFC 297 clash, fighting his rival to the bitter end.

Unfortunately for Strickland, he was declared the loser, costing him the middleweight belt.

Other opponents were finished, including elite-level ones like former champs Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis submitted Adesanya and knocked out Whittaker.

