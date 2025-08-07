  • home icon
  Dricus du Plessis makes unfiltered admission about "absolute a**hole" Belal Muhammad's last fight 

Dricus du Plessis makes unfiltered admission about "absolute a**hole" Belal Muhammad's last fight 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 07, 2025 03:19 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (left) makes fun of Belal Muhammad (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcstore and @ufcespanol on Instagram]
Dricus du Plessis (left) makes fun of Belal Muhammad (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcstore and @ufcespanol on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about Belal Muhammad's last octagon outing against Jack Della Maddalena. The reigning middleweight champion criticized Muhammad, claiming he had already anticipated the then-champion’s defeat.

After recovering from a foot injury, Muhammad made his first welterweight title defense against Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 earlier this year. The Australian delivered a striking masterclass and captured the 170-pound belt, earning a unanimous decision victory. Della Maddalena's title win sparked reaction from many, including du Plessis, who praised the newly crowned champion in an X post, taking aim at the Chicago native.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, du Plessis revealed he was thrilled to witness Muhammad lose his belt:

''I was watching the fight to see him lose. That was literally it. I think he's an absolute as*hole. I was really happy to see that. So that's why I made the tweet. That tweet was ready before the fight started. I had that tweet ready, it was basically just copy and paste, boom. Well, call it hope, call it doubt, no doubt it was one of those two.''
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Du Plessis is set to headline UFC 319 in a middleweight title fight against unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev. The ninth pay-per-view card of the year will take place on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. 'Stilknocks' is yet to suffer inside the octagon and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 earlier this year.

When Dricus du Plessis expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Belal Muhammad

Earlier this year, then-welterweight champion Belal Muhammad targeted the entire middleweight division, citing it as the easiest weight class.

In response, 185-pound kingpin Dricus du Plessis fired back at Muhammad in a previous phone conversation with Ariel Helwani:

''No, that would be unfair, If I fight Belal Muhammad, it would be unfair. One hundred percent, have you seen the size of the man? What is he going to do? Is he going to get somebody to help him? Is he going to sit on somebody’s neck? How is it going to work? He’s the smallest, I couldn’t believe that he’s at 170 when I saw him. I couldn’t believe that he fights at 170. I step on his head and it’s over. That’s how that fight goes.''
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (55:35):

youtube-cover
