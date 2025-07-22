Dricus du Plessis' new training pics spark hilarious fan predictions for Khamzat Chimaev showdown: "DDP by unanimous confusion"

With UFC 319 fast approaching, fight fans are more eager than ever to weigh in on how the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title clash would go down. It seems a new social media update by the champion was all it took for netizens to come up with a whole host of predictions.Earlier this week, du Plessis shared a few photos from one of his sparring sessions in the lead up to his upcoming title defense. The pictures show the South African working on his striking and ground game.Interestingly enough, fight fans flooded his comments section with hilarious predictions about the fight, poking fun at Chimaev's history with injuries and health complications, and du Plessis' unconventional fighting style.Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post@kadamihir wrote:&quot;DDP by unanimous confusion.&quot;@tomwilkins0n wrote:&quot;DDP by the common cold.&quot;@suranjan_11 chimed in:&quot;DDP by Covid vaccine.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on InstagramMany in the MMA community believe Chimaev's only path to victory is to score an early finish, and the contest would tip in favor of 'Stillknocks' if it goes into the later rounds.During an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, even du Plessis himself revealed that he planned to exploit his opponent's seemingly questionable cardio to cruise to a win.UFC 319 will go down on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. According to the promotion's official website, the Chechnian-born Emirati is a -180 favorite for the matchup with du Plessis a +150 underdog.Dricus du Plessis highlights &quot;mistake&quot; fighters make with Khamzat ChimaevDricus du Plessis believes fighters make a costly &quot;mistake&quot; when they face Khamzat Chimaev, one that enables 'Borz' to control the contest.Chimaev is one of the best grapplers in the UFC. His proficient wrestling skills, coupled with submission ability, make him a nightmare on the ground. 'Stillknocks' is convinced that fighters try to avoid wrestling exchanges when they face 'Borz'.The middleweight champion intends not the approach his upcoming fight this way. During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, he said:&quot;Is Khamzat going to be able to take me down? Absolutely... I would hope so. Isn't he like some Swedish champion or something? But then he has to deal with me on the ground, and he has to keep me there. Can I take Khamzat down? Absolutely. Am I going to take Khamzat down? Absolutely. I'm not scared of Khamzat's wrestling. I'm not trying to stay off the ground with Khamzat. That's the mistake everybody makes.&quot;Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Khamzat Chimaev below: