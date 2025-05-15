Dricus du Plessis' partner Vasti Spiller reacts to highly-anticipated Khamzat Chimaev title fight news

Dricus du Plessis' partner recently reacted to the official announcement of his long-awaited title bout against Khamzat Chimaev. On Tuesday, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that 'Stillknocks' is set to put his middleweight title on the line against the undefeated Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Following the announcement, du Plessis' fiancée Vasti Spiller took to her Instagram Stories to express her excitement for the upcoming showdown. She posted:

"It's time Dricus du Plessis [fire emoji]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Vasti Spiller's post below:

@vasti_spiller on Instagram.

The South African clinched the 185-pound championship with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January 2024. He went on to solidify his reign with a successful first title defense, submitting former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August.

Ad

‘Stillknocks’ was last seen in action at UFC 312 in February, where he delivered a commanding performance in his rematch against Strickland, earning a unanimous decision victory to secure his second successful title defense. He currently holds an undefeated 9-0 record in the octagon, with four of those victories coming by knockout and two by submission.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is riding the momentum of a dominant first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 this past October. The win extended his flawless promotional record to 8-0, featuring two knockouts and four submissions.

Ad

When Dricus du Plessis rejected Khamzat Chimaev’s title push following UFC Saudi Arabia withdrawal

Khamzat Chimaev was initially set to square off against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia in June 2024 in a bout widely viewed as a decisive No. 1 contender clash. However, just one week before the event, ‘Borz’ was compelled to withdraw due to reportedly serious health issues.

Ad

During an interview with Submission Radio last July, Dricus du Plessis openly criticized and insisted that any talk of a title shot was premature and lacked justification:

"I’ve been on that side of the area of not being able to fight, and it sucks. Right now, it just doesn’t even make sense to talk about it. He hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight, not one, and to even put him in that conversation right now seems like we’re wasting time talking about it. He’s not in the run, and up until he proves that he deserves to be in that run, there’s no use in talking about it."

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (9:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.