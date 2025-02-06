Dricus Du Plessis reacts to betting site offering odds of +2500 for the South African to make Sean Strickland cry at the UFC 312 presser

Dricus du Plessis has not entered the octagon since last August as he defeated Israel Adesanya via fourth-round submission at UFC 305 to defend his middleweight title for the first time. He is set to return at UFC 312 next weekend as he faces Sean Strickland in a rematch of their closely contested clash at UFC 297, which 'Stillknocks' won via split decision to capture the belt.

The middleweight champion, who has seen each of his past two opponents cry at the press conference, recently responded to the news that a betting site is offering odds that he will once again bring 'Tarzan' to tears. Instagram user @haymakers shared the odds, posting:

"Will Dricus du Plessis make Strickland cry at the UFC 312 Press Conference? Bovada has it at +2500"

Du Plessis shared the post to his Instagram story, adding:

"🤣 🤣 🤣"

Check out a screenshot of Dricus du Plessis' Instagram story below:

Dricus du Plessis' Instagram story

Du Plessis previously brought Strickland to tears at the UFC 297 press conference as he mentioned his opponent's childhood trauma involving his father. The UFC 312 press conference is set to begin early Thursday morning. However, it is unclear if 'Stillknocks' will look to revisit similar insults.

Dricus du Plessis claims he has gotten better since first Sean Strickland clash

Dricus du Plessis' first clash with Sean Strickland was closely contested, with the former emerging victorious via split decision. He claimed that he has gotten much better since their first matchup during a recent interview with Kevin Iole, stating:

"I evolved, ever evolving, getting better every fight and this time I'm going to be even better. This time I'll be better than I was against Adesanya. That night, I did what I had to to win that fight.

"The split decision was actually a shock to me because I don't think it was a split decision. I think it was a clear unanimous decision, but it was an amazing fight. It was a great fight."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' full comments on Sean Strickland below (4:08):

Du Plessis added that Strickland is very responsible defensively, labeling his fighting style as boring. He claimed that while his performance in the first bout was amazing, it is nothing like what he will bring this weekend in their rematch.

Strickland has claimed that he believes he did enough to get his hand raised in the first matchup and will have the opportunity to prove that at UFC 312.

