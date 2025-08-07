  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dricus du Plessis recalls begging to fight Khamzat Chimaev in "his neck of the woods" ahead of UFC 319 clash

Dricus du Plessis recalls begging to fight Khamzat Chimaev in "his neck of the woods" ahead of UFC 319 clash

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 07, 2025 06:40 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (left) opens up the Khamzat Chimaev (right) fight. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Dricus du Plessis (left) opens up the Khamzat Chimaev (right) fight. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis recently discussed his past desire to face Khamzat Chimaev in front of his home crowd in Abu Dhabi. He wanted to defeat Chimaev, who is an official citizen of United Arab Emirates (UAE) after receiving his passport earlier this year.

Ad

Notably, Chimaev hasn't fought in the United States since his first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. He allegedly struggled to obtain a U.S. visa.

However, Chimaev is now ready to return to American soil, as he is currently a UAE citizen. In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, du Plessis, who is set to face the undefeated contender at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 in Chicago, revealed that he originally wanted to fight 'Borz' in the Arab region:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''Hey, I'm going to be super honest with you, before this fight was made, I'm assuming the UFC got away for him or his team, I don't know, somebody figured out that he can't get into the US before announcing the fight for sure and before letting me know that we are fighting. So my request was I asked the UFC and I begged them actually, I want to fight him either in Abu Dhabi, fight him in his neck of the woods like I have been doing with so many other opponents.''
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

''And I've grown quite fond of that. So that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to fight in Abu Dhabi, Saudi [Arabia], any of that region, anywhere in that region, fight him there in front of his own crowd, his people.''

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Ad

Dricus du Plessis is ready to solidify his legacy by defeating Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis, who is the underdog against Khamzat Chimaev in their title fight at UFC 319, isn't worried about it since he aims to put on a strong performance later this month.

In a recent interview with FOX 32 Chicago, the reigning middleweight champion said:

Ad
''I'm the underdog. I've been the underdog for most of my career, yet I am the champion. So, odds don't make fights and for me, I 100 percent believe this is the best opponent that I have faced to date. But so was the previous one. Every time you step in there, you're going to face the next most dangerous guy, especially as the champion. So for me, yes, this is the best opponent I've ever come up against, but once again, I'll show my improvements and why I am the champion."
Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (0:41):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications